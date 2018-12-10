Tripura seeks action against Bengal police for ‘non-cooperation’ regarding security for Biplab Deb’s visit

The Tripura government has asked the West Bengal government to take stern action against Cooch Behar police for their ‘non-cooperative’ attitude towards a Tripura police officer who had visited the state to ensure security arrangements for chief minister Biplab Deb’s visit.

Deb was scheduled to visit Cooch Behar in West Bengal on December 7 and deputy superintendent of police (security) Kamal Sukla Das had visited the state to prepare for the CM’s trip and ensure adequate security measures.

After receiving the complaint from the state’s director general police (DGP) AK Shukla, Tripura chief secretary LK Gupta on Sunday sent a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Malay Kumar De requesting to inquire the matter and serve instructions to avoid such incidents in future.

LK Gupta’s letter stated, “ Chief Minister, Tripura, who is a Z+ category security protectee, was scheduled to visit Cooch Behar on 07.12.2018 and our officer had gone there for ASL... the district police of Cooch Behar neither made arrangements for his accommodation and transport, nor shared the security arrangements made/planned for Chief Minister.”

AK Shukla, in his letter, stated that DSP Das visited Cooch Behar for advance security liaison (ASL) on December 6, a day ahead of Biplab Kumar Deb’s visit. But after reaching Cooch Behar railway station, he found no one to receive him though the visit was earlier communicated to West Bengal. As no accommodation was arranged for him, he was forced to spend the night at the station.

The next day, Das went to the Cooch Behar district police headquarters but the latter declined to share security arrangements planned , if any, for the chief minister’s visit, said the letter.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 08:24 IST