Tripura to host G20 conclave on clean energy from April 3

Tripura will host a two-day science conclave on ‘Clean Energy for a Green Future’ as part of G20 meetings for the first time from April 3, officials said on Saturday.

The event will be held on April 3 and 4 at the International Fair Ground at Agartala (Twitter/@PIBAgartala)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event will be held on April 3 and 4 at the International Fair Ground at Agartala, the state capital.

“This will be a big opportunity for the state to showcase its wealth and resources before the global stage,” chief minister Manik Shah said while speaking at a programme at Badharghat in West Tripura district on Saturday.

On Sunday, around 85 delegates from various countries will arrive in Agartala to take part in the event. “Delegates from Bangladesh will also be attending the event as invitee members,” industries and commerce special secretary Abhishek Chandra said speaking to the media persons on Saturday.

The two days event is expected to have at least eight sessions on various topics, Chandra said, adding the G20 delegates would be in Tripura from April 2 to April 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: India’s G20 presidency resulted in ‘99% agreement on substantive issues’: Kant

During their stay in Agartala, the delegates would visit various tourist destinations such as Albert Ekka Park, Oxygen Park, Purbasha, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and Neermahal Palace, he said.

Agartala is one of the 65 shortlisted cities to organise the event.

Keeping the conclave at the forefront, the state administration has adopted several initiatives to make the event successful including the beautification of Albert Ekka Park, Ujjayanta Palace (current government museum) and Neermahal (second water palace of the country after Rajasthan’s Jal Mahal) etc.

On Saturday, the chief minister visited the Lake Palace and inaugurated the laser light and sound show.

“Neermahal, one of the most important tourist locations in Tripura, is ready to welcome the #G20 delegates with a vibrant ambience,” CM Shah wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister will meet the G20 delegates on Sunday and inaugurate an exhibition showcasing the state’s art, culture, heritage and business opportunities.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 or Group of 20 for one year from December 1, 2022.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

(with PTI inputs)