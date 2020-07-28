e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura villagers say Covid-19 an urban disease, shun door-to-door survey

Tripura villagers say Covid-19 an urban disease, shun door-to-door survey

Authorities have so far failed to convince the villagers to take part in the door-to-door survey.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:36 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Priyanka Deb Barman| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Health workers during a door-to-door survey for Covid-19 in Agartala on Tuesday.
Health workers during a door-to-door survey for Covid-19 in Agartala on Tuesday. (ANI)
         

For the past two days, people from different villages of Khowai district of Tripura have been resisting a door-to-door survey for Covid-19 that began on Monday, claiming that the disease affects only urban people and not the rural people.

Villagers of Mungiakami, Tulasikhar, Twimadhu and other areas of the district resisted the medical teams on Monday, the first day of the survey, by blocking entry and exit points to their villages. They didn’t even agree to take part in the survey even after being told that samples would be collected only from those having symptoms of Covid-19.

According to the police officials, the situation in all these places are peaceful but they are yet to give their consent to be covered under the survey.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Director of health and family welfare department Dr. Radha Debbarma too visited the places and tried to convince the people. “We don’t know why they protested. We tried to convince them but they did not allow the survey today (Tuesday) also,” said Dr. Debbarma.

The state has recorded a total of 4,067 cases of Covid-19 out of which 2,560 have recovered. Seventeen patients succumbed to the disease while one died by suicide.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In