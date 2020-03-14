e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Tripura woman poisons son, daughter before committing suicide

Tripura woman poisons son, daughter before committing suicide

It is suspected that after her husband, who is a day labourer, left for work she killed her seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son and committed suicide.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 20:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Agartala
The incident happened on Friday in Samukcherra, a remote tribal hamlet in Gomati district, about 70 km from here.
The incident happened on Friday in Samukcherra, a remote tribal hamlet in Gomati district, about 70 km from here.(Getty file photo for representation)
         

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after poisoning her son and daughter, following a fight with her husband, the Tripura Police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday in Samukcherra, a remote tribal hamlet in Gomati district, about 70 km from here.

The woman, identified as Jamuna Debbarma, had a fight with her husband when he went home for lunch.

It is suspected that after her husband, who is a day labourer, left for work she killed her seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son and committed suicide, said Dhruba Nath, sub-divisional police officer of Udaipur.

The police are yet to get the post-mortem report, he said, adding that investigations are on.

“As the house is on a hilltop, which is an isolated place, no one was available as a witness,” the officer said.

Her husband has been detained for interrogation, Nath said.

tags
top news
GST Council hikes tax on mobiles phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobiles phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be a truncated one if it happens
Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be a truncated one if it happens
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
ISL Final LIVE: ATK 2-1 Chennaiyin FC in 2nd half
ISL Final LIVE: ATK 2-1 Chennaiyin FC in 2nd half
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news