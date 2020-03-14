Tripura woman poisons son, daughter before committing suicide
It is suspected that after her husband, who is a day labourer, left for work she killed her seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son and committed suicide.india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 20:23 IST
A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after poisoning her son and daughter, following a fight with her husband, the Tripura Police said on Saturday.
The incident happened on Friday in Samukcherra, a remote tribal hamlet in Gomati district, about 70 km from here.
The woman, identified as Jamuna Debbarma, had a fight with her husband when he went home for lunch.
It is suspected that after her husband, who is a day labourer, left for work she killed her seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son and committed suicide, said Dhruba Nath, sub-divisional police officer of Udaipur.
The police are yet to get the post-mortem report, he said, adding that investigations are on.
“As the house is on a hilltop, which is an isolated place, no one was available as a witness,” the officer said.
Her husband has been detained for interrogation, Nath said.