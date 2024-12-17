Triumph Speed T4 gets a price cut, costs 1.99 lakh for limited time

Triumph Speed T4 has received a price cut of ₹18,000. It is now priced at ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that the these offers are valid only till the stock lasts. The Speed T4 is the latest motorcycle that Triumph has launched in the Indian market. The Triumph Speed T4 is available in three colour options including Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red and Phantom Black.

The Triumph Speed T4 is derived from the Speed 400 motorcycle, characterized as a retro-modern Roadster. It competes with various models in the 350-500 cc segment, including the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Jawa 42 FJ 350, Yezdi Roadster, Honda CB350RS, Harley-Davidson X440, among others.

Triumph Speed T4: Specifications

The motorcycle is equipped with a 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.6 bhp and a peak torque of 36 Nm. Triumph has indicated that this engine has been optimized to enhance low-end torque, with 85 percent of the torque accessible from 2,500 rpm.

The latest Speed T4 features a more cost-effective suspension system for the front wheel, which has been upgraded to a telescopic design. The forks maintain the same diameter of 43 mm. Along with the revised forks, the front mudguard of the motorcycle has also been modified.

Triumph Speed T4: Features

The Triumph Speed T4 is equipped with several notable features, including all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument panel, 43 mm telescopic front forks, and a mono-shock rear suspension. The braking system consists of 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Triumph Speed T4: Design

The Triumph Speed T4 bears a resemblance to the Speed 400, in terms of design. That does make sense because the Speed T4 is based essentially an affordable version of the Speed 400. The headlamp, tail lamp, riding posture, and seat of the Speed T4 are identical to those of the Speed 400.

Visually, there are minor alterations from the more powerful Speed 400, such as the inclusion of standard rear-view mirrors in place of the bar-end mirrors. Additionally, the T4 features blacked-out front forks, in contrast to the golden-coloured forks found on its counterpart, the Speed 400.