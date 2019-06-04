TRS sweeps local body polls, wins all 32 zilla parishads

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday registered a massive victory in the local body elections in the state held last month, decimating the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Parties completely.

Elections for the posts of 5,817 mandal parishad (block parishad) territorial constituencies (MPTCs) and 583 zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs) were held in three phases – on May 6, May 10 and May 14.

Nearly 1.50 crore voters exercised their franchise in the elections, which were conducted in ballot paper system. The counting of votes was held on Tuesday.

Out of 538 ZPTCs, the TRS won in 443 seats, while the Congress lagged far behind with just 75 seats and the BJP got seven seats. The remaining seats went to independent candidates.

Similarly, the TRS bagged 3,557 out of 5817 MPTC seats. The Congress ended up with 1,377 seats and the BJP with 211 seats.

With this, the TRS is all set to capture power in all the 32 zilla parishads in the state and 90 per cent of the mandal parishads.

“This is an unprecedented victory and in no other state, any party had ever captured such a huge percentage of seats in the local bodies. The opposition parties are nowhere near the TRS. It is a verdict of the people on the rule of the TRS government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. We shall live up to the expectations of the people,” TRS working president K T Rama Rao said.

The TRS, however, received minor shocks in KCR’s adopted village Chinna Mulkanuoor village in Karimnagar, in-laws’ village Kodurupaka in Siricilla district and his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s native village Pothangal in Nizamabad district.

In Chinna Mulkanur, which was adopted by KCR in 2016, independent candidate Rajesham won the MPTC election defeating the TRS candidate. In Kodurupaka, Congress candidate B Gautami defeated TRS’ Rajitha. In Pothangal village, the TRS candidate in MPTC election lost to his BJP rival.

Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer and spokesman G Narayan Reddy said the Congress had picked up in a big way in the local bodies after its debacle in the assembly elections.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 21:16 IST