TRS to play lead role to drive away BJP from power, says KCR

Hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday called for a “Bharatiya Janata Party-mukt Bharat” and establishment of a secular, progressive and farmer-friendly government at the Centre after 2024 general elections.

Addressing a public rally at Peddakaluva village of Peddapalli district after inaugurating an integrated district collector’s office complex, KCR, as the chief minister is called, said the only way to protect the country from divisive forces was to drive away the BJP from power.

“From this stage, I give a call to the people across the country to herald a BJP-mukt Bharat. We shall take a lead in this regard by stepping into national politics soon,” the chief minister announced.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said as part of his “national mission,” KCR is leaving for Bihar on Wednesday to hold meetings with Janata Dal (U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, apart from attending other programmes.

At the public meeting, KCR said he had held a meeting with farmers’ representatives of various states for two consecutive days at Pragati Bhavan in the last two days and everybody felt that the welfare schemes being implemented for farmers in Telangana were not there anywhere else in the country.

Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the chief minister said the Centre was spreading utter lies through its campaign managers against Telangana.

“While power consumption for farm sector including the irrigation projects is only 20.8 per cent of the entire power consumed in the country, the Modi government is unwilling to support the farmers. When it can waive of ₹12 lakh crore for the corporate sector in the name of non-performing assets (NPA), it is unwilling to bear the power bill of the agriculture sector which is just ₹1.45 lakh crore,” he said.

The chief minister said Modi and the BJP always boasted of Gujarat model of development, but in the reality, it had failed to develop the nation. “On the other hand, the Telangana model envisages implementation of uninterrupted free power supply to agriculture and schemes like Aarogyasri and pensions, which cannot be found in Gujarat,” he said.

Describing the national BJP leaders touring Telangana as dacoits, KCR said the local BJP leaders had turned into slaves by carrying their footwear. “For 60 years, we fought for self-respect and achieved Telangana state. But the Delhi agents are now pledging our self-respect before their Delhi bosses. Should we allow it?” he questioned.

KCR charged the BJP government at the Centre with failing to procure paddy from Telangana, despite severe shortage of rice and wheat across the world. Due to its lack of vision and intellectual bankruptcy, the Centre was forced to import wheat from other countries, he said.

The chief minister alleged that the BJP was trying to whip up communal passions in otherwise peaceful and progressive Telangana for its petty political gains. “It is time we remain united and fight against these communal forces and drive away the BJP from power at the Centre,” he added.

Reacting to KCR’s allegations against the BJP and the Modi government at the Centre, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said there was no bigger dacoit in the country than the TRS president.

“KCR’s family has a hand in every scam – whether it is that of Casino, liquor, drug, sand and mining. All these illegal activities are now being exposed one after the other. His daughter Kavitha has been thoroughly exposed in Delhi liquor scam. Now he has the audacity to point an accusing finger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

