Truck runs over vegetable sellers in Telangana, four dead, 10 injured

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Dec 03, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Four roadside vegetable vendors were killed and 10 others sustained serious injuries when a speeding truck ran over them on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Monday evening, police said.

Police said that the incident took place at Aluru stage of Chevella mandal (block), about 50 km from Hyderabad, when the truck coming from Hyderabad towards Vikarabad, lost control and rammed into 50 vegetable vendors on the roadside.

A police officer of Chevella police station, who did not identify himself, said it all happened in a span of a few seconds. “The vegetable vendors noticed the truck running towards them at a high speed. Some of them started running everywhere, while others who were late in reacting were run over by the vehicle,” he said.

He said the vehicle came to a halt only after ramming into a tree. “Such was the speed of the vehicle that the tree was uprooted and it fell on the truck. The driver got stuck in the cabinet and was seriously injured,” the police official said.

While three people – Ramulu and Prem from Aluru village and Sujatha from Khanapur village – died on the spot, another person, who is yet to be identified, succumbed while being shifted to the government hospital, Chevella.

On receiving the information, the police personnel from Chevella rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. The injured were shifted to Chevella Government Hospital for treatment while the four bodies were sent for post-mortem. “Further investigation is underway,” the police said.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed that the district officials provide better medical facilities to those injured in the accident.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
