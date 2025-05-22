Trump brings up India-Pakistan ceasefire in meeting with Ramaphosa: 'I settled it through trade'

US President Donald Trump, during his White House meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, brought up the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, claiming he had “settled” it after both sides exchanged strikes following India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted Pakistan-based terror camps in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Donald Trump met South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.(via ANI)

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, “If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India. We settled that whole, and I think I settled it through trade.”

He noted that the US was pursuing a major trade agreement with both nations: “And I said, ‘What are you guys doing?’”

Describing the escalation, he added: “Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger, deeper and deeper into the countries. And we spoke to them, and I think we, you know, I hate to say we got it settled, and then two days later, something happens, and they say it's Trump's fault."

Trump praised both nations’ leadership: "But... Pakistan has got some excellent people and some really good, great leader. And India is my friend, Modi.” To this, Ramaphosa responded, “Modi, mutual friend.”

“He’s a great guy and I called them both. It’s something good,” Trump added.

Trump has consistently claimed that he “helped settle” the conflict between the two countries.

However, the Indian government has indirectly refuted the Trump administration’s claims. Official statements emphasized that the ceasefire understanding was a result of bilateral discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan.

India has long resisted third-party mediation on Kashmir. Responding to Trump’s earlier mediation remarks, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that any issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir “have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally.”

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

During the operation, Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian military responded with strong counter-attacks targeting Pakistani military sites.

The confrontation between the two nations concluded on May 10, after four days of intense drone and missile exchanges.

On the same day, Trump stated that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.