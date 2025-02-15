US president Donald Trump’s approval to extradite Tahawwur Rana, whom he called “evil”, means the 26/11 Mumbai attacks co-conspirator could be brought to India “very soon”, in a few weeks, by a special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Trump nod for 26/11 plotter to be sent to India

At the joint press conference along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Trump said: “Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice.”

People familiar with the development said Rana will be brought to India soon, as NIA, through the ministry of external affairs (MEA), has already responded to all the queries or assurances sought by the US administration in the last two weeks regarding his stay in Tihar prison and medical facilities that will be available to him.

A copy of warrant, obtained through a court, and other relevant case related documents asked for by the state department have also been sent since the US Supreme Court’s decision on January 21, said a senior government officer who asked not to be named. The US Supreme Court denied Rana’s plea seeking to stop his extradition to India. All that was awaited was the administration’s nod, and Trump signed off on that on Friday.

“As soon as the MEA gives a date, our team will bring him and formally arrest him on Indian soil. He will be in India very soon. It’s just a matter of time,” added the officer, who said a special plane is likely to be sent to bring Rana.

Currently lodged at metropolitan detention centre at Los Angeles, Rana will be handed over to NIA by FBI on aday agreed upon by both sides.

An official suggested that there is a possibility that all the formalities will be completed, and Rana might be brought to India this weekend.

Rana will be questioned by Indian agencies for the first time. He was not questioned when an NIA team travelled to the US in June 2010 to question David Coleman Headley.

The minute he lands, “the investigating officer will put him under arrest at the airport and produce him before a special NIA court to seek custody for interrogation,” said a second officer who asked not to be named, adding that Rana will be questioned at length as he is key to get information on his fellow conspirators based in Pakistan.

As part of the investigation, said the second officer, Rana will also be taken to Mumbai – where the attacks took place and his immigration company , First World International’s branch was opened and was used by David Coleman Headley as a cover during his reconnaissance travels.

Between November 26 and 29, 2008, 166 people, including 24 foreign nationals, were killed as a 10-member heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba squad that arrived in Mumbai via the Arabian Sea, held the city hostage for close to 60 hours, gunning down civilians at will. Interrogation of captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab and technical investigations revealed direct role of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, and its three military officials were named as key conspirators along with LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

Headley, a US citizen and childhood friend of Rana’s, conducted reconnaissance of the targets in Mumbai. He was arrested by the FBI in 2009 and is currently serving a 35-year term after he entered into a plea bargain with authorities there.

With Rana finally being extradited to India, NIA officials hope to get information about exact role of conspirators based in Pakistan, officials in Pakistan army and ISI who oversaw and funded the terror attack.

Other than Mumbai, Rana will also be taken to Agra, Hapur, Cochin and Ahmedabad, which he visited with his wife between November 13 and 21, 2008, just before the attacks in which 166 people were killed.

Indian officials termed the extradition of Rana from the US a big achievement.

Former NIA director general, YC Modi said : “It’s a big achievement for the NIA and the country. Tahawwur Rana was a key conspirator of the 26/11 attacks. The NIA brought on record foolproof evidence against him. During the extradition proceedings in different courts, we (NIA) provided regular information to the US prosecutors. Our senior officers, including legal experts, travelled to the US to brief and assist the prosecutors. The ministry of external affairs also gave us full support. It was a joint effort”.

Another former NIA DG, Sharad Kumar said: “For years, NIA replied to all the queries diligently and provided robust evidence to the US authorities. It is a very big development”.

Indian agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have accused Rana of helping co-conspirator David Coleman Headley carry out the reconnaissance of targets in Mumbai and providing logistical support to LeT in orchestrating the attacks. He was arrested by FBI in 2009 for being part of conspiracies to commit terrorist acts outside the US, including in Mumbai and Copenhagen.

In June 2020, India sought Rana’s provisional arrest for his extradition, and the Joe Biden administration supported it. On May 16, 2023, an extradition court certified his extradition to India. The 63-year-old then moved a habeas court in California, which rejected his petition on August 10, 2023. He then approached the circuit court, which turned down his plea in August last year.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rana’s extradition. “The US has agreed to the extradition of Rana to India. I thank PM Modi for this. Our online investigation in the case proved that Pakistan was behind the attack. But we all Indians wanted this mastermind to be brought to India, which is happening now,” he said.