Trump spoilt India ties over Nobel obsession, ‘Pakistan's money to son’: Top Democrat blasts US tariff policy

Top Democratic leader Rahm Emanuel has blamed President Donald Trump's ego for having “thrown away 40 years of meticulous strategic planning” with India over his Nobel Peace Prize desire. He also raised serious questions over Trump's coziness towards Pakistan, saying his son was getting money from Islamabad. US President Donald Trump has made no secrets of his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters photo)

“He threw it all away because Modi would not say that the President deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for the ceasefire (with Pakistan),” Emanuel, a former aide of Barack Obama who also served as ambassador to Japan during Trump's administration until recently.

India, which has been hit by 50% tariffs, has maintained that the truce to pause the Operation Sindoor — its action against terror bases to avenge an attack in Kashmir — was its own call after a request from the Pak army. But Trump has said at least 50 times that he forced India and Pakistan into submission by threatening them with 200% tariffs.

Emanuel said in an interview earlier this week that, for the US, India could have been “a major counterweight against China both on the manufacturing and technology side, but also on the military side".