‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 14:16 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday people of Madhya Pradesh have won after chief minister Kamal Nath tendered his resignation, ahead of the Supreme Court-ordered trust vote deadline.

“People have won today in Madhya Pradesh. I have always believed that politics should be the medium of public service, but the state government had deviated from this path. Truth has won again. Satyameva Jayate,” Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

Kamal Nath was heading a minority government after having failed in his attempts to woo back 23 rebel Congress MLAs, including six ministers, who had resigned owing allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test to be held in the state assembly on Friday.

Before announcing his resignation, Kamal Nath had attacked the BJP and accused the party of engineering the political crisis in the state.

“The truth will come out. People will not forgive them,” Kamal Nath said during a press conference.

“I proved my majority several times in the past 15 months. The BJP ruled for 15 years whereas I got just 15 months. The BJP conspired with a leader and 22 MLAs and they took the MLAs to Bengaluru,” said the Congress leader.