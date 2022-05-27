Home / India News / 'Truth prevails':Priyanka Chaturvedi as Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case
india news

'Truth prevails':Priyanka Chaturvedi as Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

The NCB on Saturday said it would not file a charge sheet against Aryan Khan and five others because of a lack of evidence.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi&nbsp;
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi 
Published on May 27, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hailed the news, declaring that 'truth prevails' and slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying to 'demonise' Maharashtra by 'misusing central agencies'. She also said that she is waiting for the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit its report on Sushant Singh Rajput.

"One tight slap on fraud PR created Singham, the news media channels who work in the service of BJP, the BJP actress- spokesperson, those who tried to demonise Maharashtra through misusing central agencies. Truth prevails. Now waiting for CBI to submit its closure report on SSR," she tweeted.

Also read: Applied principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt: NCB on Aryan Khan clean chit

The NCB on Saturday said it would not file a charge sheet against Aryan Khan and five others because of a lack of evidence. The anti-drugs agency - which had earlier argued fiercely for links between Aryan and an international drugs syndicate - said it had applied the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt and found claims against Aryan Khan and others wanting.

Also read: From October 2 to May 27: How Aryan Khan drugs case unfolded

In March, Hindustan Times reported exclusively that the special team formed by the NCB to review the case had found no evidence against Aryan Khan.

Aryan was arrested in October last year - with friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha - and spent 20+ days in a Mumbai jail. He was given bail on October 28 and walked out on October 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan ncb
aryan khan ncb
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out