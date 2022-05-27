'Truth prevails':Priyanka Chaturvedi as Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hailed the news, declaring that 'truth prevails' and slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying to 'demonise' Maharashtra by 'misusing central agencies'. She also said that she is waiting for the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit its report on Sushant Singh Rajput.

"One tight slap on fraud PR created Singham, the news media channels who work in the service of BJP, the BJP actress- spokesperson, those who tried to demonise Maharashtra through misusing central agencies. Truth prevails. Now waiting for CBI to submit its closure report on SSR," she tweeted.

Also read: Applied principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt: NCB on Aryan Khan clean chit

One tight slap on fraud PR created Singham, the news media channels who work in the service of BJP, the BJP actress- spokesperson, those who tried to demonise Maharashtra through misusing central agencies. Truth prevails. Now waiting for CBI to submit its closure report on SSR. https://t.co/lSOcG11jOm — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 27, 2022

The NCB on Saturday said it would not file a charge sheet against Aryan Khan and five others because of a lack of evidence. The anti-drugs agency - which had earlier argued fiercely for links between Aryan and an international drugs syndicate - said it had applied the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt and found claims against Aryan Khan and others wanting.

Also read: From October 2 to May 27: How Aryan Khan drugs case unfolded

In March, Hindustan Times reported exclusively that the special team formed by the NCB to review the case had found no evidence against Aryan Khan.

Aryan was arrested in October last year - with friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha - and spent 20+ days in a Mumbai jail. He was given bail on October 28 and walked out on October 30.