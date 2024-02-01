TTD to hold meet at Tirumala to lead ‘spiritual movement’

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the famous temple of Lord Venkateshwara on Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, is organising a three-day “Sanatana Dharmika Sadas” (Ancient Spiritual Convention) from February 3 to 5 to lead a “spiritual movement” in the country. TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said peethadhipathis (pontiffs of Hindu religious mutts) would take part in the three-day convention, to be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala. (HT Archives)

Speaking to reporters, TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said various peethadhipathis (pontiffs of various Hindu religious mutts) from across the country, including from Dwaraka, Sringeri and Ayodhya, would take part in the three-day convention, to be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala.

“So far, 57 pontiffs have given their consent to participate in the convention. They will deliberate on various issues concerning the spiritual movement in the country and deliver discourses to sustain the values of Sanatan Dharma for future generations,” Reddy said.

He said the TTD has been organising a wide range of spiritual programmes under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) preventing religious conversions in remote and backward areas.

“The three-day Dharmika Sadas is being organised to take forward the values embedded in the great epics, heritage, culture and religious texts of Hindu Dharma to reach the public especially the younger generation of today across the nation,” he said.

He said the TTD would welcome the suggestions by the pontiffs and seers and implement their suggestions in carrying out more Dharmik programmes in a comprehensive manner.

Reddy further said the TTD had, in the past, organised unique charitable programs like Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamastu, Kaisika Dwadasi and many more which helped prevent religious conversions in the remote areas.

“For the last several decades, Tirumala has been the epitome of spiritual capital in the entire country and again today the pilgrim centre has geared up to lead yet another Spiritual Movement across the country,” the TTD chairman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON