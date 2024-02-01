Home / India News / TTD to hold meet at Tirumala to lead ‘spiritual movement’

TTD to hold meet at Tirumala to lead ‘spiritual movement’

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Feb 01, 2024 06:42 AM IST

He said TTD has been organising a wide range of spiritual programmes under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad preventing religious conversions in remote and backward areas

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the famous temple of Lord Venkateshwara on Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, is organising a three-day “Sanatana Dharmika Sadas” (Ancient Spiritual Convention) from February 3 to 5 to lead a “spiritual movement” in the country.

TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said peethadhipathis (pontiffs of Hindu religious mutts) would take part in the three-day convention, to be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala. (HT Archives)
TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said peethadhipathis (pontiffs of Hindu religious mutts) would take part in the three-day convention, to be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala. (HT Archives)

Speaking to reporters, TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said various peethadhipathis (pontiffs of various Hindu religious mutts) from across the country, including from Dwaraka, Sringeri and Ayodhya, would take part in the three-day convention, to be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala.

“So far, 57 pontiffs have given their consent to participate in the convention. They will deliberate on various issues concerning the spiritual movement in the country and deliver discourses to sustain the values of Sanatan Dharma for future generations,” Reddy said.

He said the TTD has been organising a wide range of spiritual programmes under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) preventing religious conversions in remote and backward areas.

“The three-day Dharmika Sadas is being organised to take forward the values embedded in the great epics, heritage, culture and religious texts of Hindu Dharma to reach the public especially the younger generation of today across the nation,” he said.

He said the TTD would welcome the suggestions by the pontiffs and seers and implement their suggestions in carrying out more Dharmik programmes in a comprehensive manner.

Reddy further said the TTD had, in the past, organised unique charitable programs like Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamastu, Kaisika Dwadasi and many more which helped prevent religious conversions in the remote areas.

“For the last several decades, Tirumala has been the epitome of spiritual capital in the entire country and again today the pilgrim centre has geared up to lead yet another Spiritual Movement across the country,” the TTD chairman said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out