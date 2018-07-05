Turmoil in PDP, two more MLAs raise voice against Mehbooba Mufti

Two more PDP MLAs have raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership, joining the ranks of three other rebel leaders who purportedly plan to form a breakaway faction that could later form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

MLAs from Nooraabad and Baramulla, Abdul Majeed Padder and Javeed Baig claimed the state’s former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti “never took them into confidence on crucial issues”, and supported former minister Imran Reza Ansari, who was among the first to raise his voice against the leadership.

“Many legislators were humiliated by the party leadership by promoting those people who didn’t have any standing in the public or were politically immature. For us it was a big humiliation,’’ Baig told HT. “There are many legislators who are of the opinion that party was being put at stake.’’

Baig, a first time legislator and was groomed by his uncle, former deputy chief minister and MP Baramulla, Muzuffar Baig, said the day the government fell, he didn’t get an audience with the party president for hours.

“I will take my decision about my future after having a meeting with my uncle and (MP) Baramulla, Muzuffar Baig who is in Delhi.’’

Padder, a former Congress leader who had joined the PDP and gotten elected from Noorabad to become a minister of state, said, “Whatever Imran Reza Ansari has said about the party and its leadership is true. This time people don’t want governor’s rule, but they want government.’’

Since Mehbooba Mufti resigned as CM, dissident legislators have been rallying around Ansari, who was the first along with his uncle Abid Ansari to revolt against the party leadership, blaming Mehbooba for turning the PDP into family party.

Ansari had said that he wouldn’t be in PDP that is headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

“After I revolted, many legislators and senior party leaders are in touch with me. They appreciate me for raising the issues,’’ Ansari said, adding that time will prove that only handful of leaders will remain with Mehbooba.

Sources said Ansari, who is close to former minister and People’s Conference chairman, Sajjad Lone, is also in touch with many legislators to form a breakaway faction within the PDP which later could form the government.

A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the party leadership was keeping a close watch on the developments in Kashmir.

“For the next three months, there won’t be any big change happening on the ground,’’ he said.

Though the PDP has not held any meeting after Mehbooba resigned, sources said the party will adopt a new strategy after she returns from Delhi.