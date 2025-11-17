TVK holds state-wide protest against SIR in TN, slams DMK

The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by actor-politician Vijay, on Sunday staged a state-wide protest against the conduct of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, even as the Opposition continued its criticism of the controversial phase 2 of the ongoing exercise. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters take part in a protest against the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI)

Though Vijay did not participate in the demonstrations, leaders including TVK state general secretary N Anand and senior leader Adhav Arjuna led the protests in Chennai. “This protest is not just for a small demand. But it is being held to place it on record that through the SIR exercise, the voting rights of people are removed,” Anand alleged.

The protests came days after the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) against the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct the exercise in the state ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The TVK targeted the DMK over the nationwide exercise. “Why is the DMK not passing a resolution against SIR in the legislative state assembly?” asked TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna protesting in Chennai.

The DMK in turn questioned why the TVK had not participated in its all-party meeting held on November 2. The meeting in which 44 parties of Tamil Nadu attended was skipped by the TVK, AIADMK and BJP.

“The DMK is fighting this legally and on the ground. If Vijay is concerned about SIR, why did TVK skip the all-party meeting to discuss how to fight it?” rebutted senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

The DMK moved the Supreme Court against the exercise and protested along with their allies-the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) who are part of the INDIA bloc four days ago on November 14. Meanwhile Tamil Nadu’s main opposition, the AIADMK and ally BJP have backed SIR but Vijay whom they are trying to rope into the NDA fold says that 6-crore voters are at risk due to the exercise before the 2026 assembly elections.

Vijay released a video message a day ago on November 15 questioning how SIR will be implemented to cover a total of 6.36 crore voters in the state. “There is a lot of confusion among the people regarding this SIR process,” Vijay had said. “Our party volunteers must ensure that the enumeration forms reach the general public. The people of Tamil Nadu must gather in huge numbers in front of the polling booths.”

Meanwhile the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that 5.9 crore enumeration forms have been distributed to the voters in Tamil Nadu across 234 assembly constituencies, in a statement on November 15. That accounts for 92.04% of voters, the ECI said.

The BJP said that Prashant’s Kishor loss in Bihar should serve as a lesson for Vijay. “Instead of protesting today, Vijay could have used this strength to help people fill forms for SIR,” said BJP’s senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.