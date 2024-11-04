TVK passes 26 resolutions against Centre, DMK govt

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s fledging Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday passed 26 resolutions attacking the BJP-led Union government and the DMK-led state government on a range of issues. This comes a week after Vijay referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party as TVK’s ideological enemy and the DMK as his political enemy. Vijay (PTI)

During the party’s executive committee meeting, TVK promised to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), condemned the policy of one nation and one election, withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill and to close state run liquor shops in a phased manner. Vijay called the “one nation and one election policy” as “anti-democratic move” by the BJP-led central government that threatens democratic principles. Vijay led the committee’s meeting in Chennai’s Panaiyur on Sunday.

Reiterating TVK’s demand to bring education back to the state list, the resolution read: “According to our demand for State Autonomy policy, education belongs to the State List. If the Union government education to the State List, the state government can revoke NEET on its own.”

“This executive committee opposes the Union government’s obstacle to this and also opposes the State DMK government for cheating Tamil Nadu people with fake promises,” it said.

According to one of the resolutions, instead of addressing issues such as the sale of illicit liquor and rising drug addiction among youth, the administration is prioritising the interests of a few individuals. The committee also condemned the state government for recent hikes in electricity tariffs, milk prices, and property taxes.

“Neither the Union government nor the Governor has any right to interfere in matters related to the Tamil language,” said the resolution. TVK would continue to bat for the state’s two-language policy of English and Tamil and be against the three language policy, the party said in its statement.

The party asserted the importance of the state’s linguistic and cultural. “Language rights are the foremost rights of the state,” the resolution read. “We would strongly oppose the three-language policy.” The TVK also demanded that the Union and state governments drop the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur, supporting protestors who are against the acquisition of several acres of agricultural land. It could increase the flood risks in Chennai, said TVK.

During his conference last week on October 27, Vijay, had declared that he will follow the Dravidian ideology. He told a massive gathering of more than 200,000 people, at his maiden state conference, that his two enemies are - DMK and BJP.

Without taking names of political parties, Vijay who has a cult following in Tamil cinema, referred to the DMK as his “political enemy” and the BJP as his “ideological enemy” while promising to fight corruption and communalism. He did not mention opposition AIADMK in his hour long speech.