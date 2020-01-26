‘Tweet water conservation success videos and stories’: PM on Mann Ki Baat

india

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 18:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to tweet videos and success stories of water conservation from across the country during the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which coincided with the 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

This is the first edition of the monthly programme in 2020. The timing of the programme telecast was changed for today from its usual 11 am to avoid a clash with the Republic Day celebration in the morning.

The prime minister said Indians’ “can do sentiment is emerging” and Mann ki Baat had helped people take several such small actions to facilitate change in the past months, including banning single-use plastics, promoting sanitation, water conservation, fitness, road safety etc.

He asked listeners to make little progress every day and tweet their initiatives to promote the resolutions taken on Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister laid special emphasis on water conservation and said the programme had gained steam due to people participation and shared stories of the transformation of water bodies led by locals in the state of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

“There are several such inspiring stories of water conservation spread across the length and breadth of the country,” he said, and invited people to share videos, data, stories related to water conservation on social media to provide momentum to the movement.

In his last address on December 29, the Prime Minister had urged people to take up tasks to uplift the poor and had stressed the need for buying indigenous products to support the artisans.

He had, during the course of his address, also spoken about the Indian Space Research Organisation’s plan to launch a satellite called Aditya to study the sun and had praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency.