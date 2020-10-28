e-paper
Twitter’s explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China inadequate: Joint par panel chairperson

Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China, Lekhi said.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
However, representatives of Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India.
However, representatives of Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India.
         

Microblogging site Twitter’s explanations to a parliamentary panel on showing Ladakh as part of China are inadequate and the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years, committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday.

Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China, Lekhi said.

“The committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter’s explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate,” Lekhi told PTI.

However, representatives of Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India. “It is not a question of sensitivities only, it is a matter of India’s sovereignty and integrity, showing Ladakh as part of China amounts to criminal offence which attracts imprisonment of seven years,” Lekhi said.

Officials who deposed before the panel on behalf of Twitter India included Shagufta Kamran, senior manager, public policy, Ayushi Kapoor, legal counsel, Pallavi Walia, policy communications, and Manvinder Bali, corporate security.

Officials from the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology, and Ministry of Law and Justice also deposed before the panel.

