Twitter to restart giving blue ticks from January 22: All you need to know

After a gap of three years, micro-blogging platform Twitter is all set to resume its 'blue tick' verification programme from Friday. It was stopped in November 2017 as Twitter said the blue tick was being seen as an endorsement by Twitter creating a perception problem. It felt arbitrary and confusing to many people, as Twitter said.

Three years later, Twitter comes up with a new verification system and here's all you need to know about it.

> Twitter will verify accounts that fall under these six categories: government, companies/brands/non-profit organisation, news, entertainment, sports, activists/organisers and other influential individuals.

> The profiles have to be active and complete.

> Twitter will also remove the blue tick from accounts that should not be verified.

> What does a complete profile mean? A profile that has either a verified email address or a phone number, a profile image or display name.

> It has sent automated email and notifications to users who are at the risk of losing the blue ticks. They have been asked to make changes to their profiles by January 22.

> Accounts which have repeatedly violated Twitter rules are also at the risk of losing verification.

> How to apply for verification? It will be processed using both automation and human review. Go to your account settings page. You will find the option of request verification. "The process will include asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity via links and other supporting materials," Twitter said.

> "We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of our verification process," Twitter said.

