News / India News / Two arrested for creating fake school certificates in Miraj

Two arrested for creating fake school certificates in Miraj

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 15, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Miraj police arrest two individuals for issuing fake school certificates to obtain caste certificates. 14 fake stamps and certificates seized. Investigation ongoing.

Miraj police on Tuesday apprehended two individuals involved in issuing fake school certificates to obtain caste certificates. The accused, Rajaram Baba Gajge (50) and Dinesh Dhondiram Khandekar (32) were arrested by police following a complaint filed by the Tahasildar Shridhar Rajmane last week. Police said that the accused were involved in offering services to get school and caste certificates in the rural area.

Accordingly, the accused made fake school leaving certificates and by using fake Zilla Parishad stamps, he handed over fake certificates to the person concerned. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Accordingly, the accused made fake school leaving certificates and by using fake Zilla Parishad stamps, he handed over fake certificates to the person concerned. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Last week, one of the applicants approached them to get his caste certificate. Accordingly, the accused made fake school leaving certificates and by using fake Zilla Parishad stamps, he handed over fake certificates to the person concerned.

When the concerned person uploaded that fake school certificate on the web portal, during verification, the respective Tehsildar noticed the fake certificate and approached Miraj police station last week.

During further investigation, it was confirmed that the stamp and signature on the school certificate were fake, and consequently, the accused were arrested.

Officials from the Miraj police station said that they seized 14 fake stamps of various Zilla Parishad schools and certificates from the accused. Police suspect that they may have issued more such fake certificates and investigation regarding the same is underway.

