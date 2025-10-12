Chandigarh, Two persons allegedly involved in illegal arms activities have been arrested and six pistols recovered from their possession, a top Punjab Police officer said on Sunday. Two associates of Bambiha gang held with six pistols: Punjab Police

Sandeep Singh and Sekher are the associates of the Bambiha gang, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Sandeep is a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and Sekher is from Kaithal in Haryana, said Yadav.

Both were held in a joint operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the Barnala police.

The DGP said the recovered pistols included one PX5 pistol, one .30 bore pistol, and four .32 bore pistols along with 19 live cartridges.

Police teams have also impounded a car which the accused were using to retrieve and deliver the weapon consignments.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that arrested accused were acting on the directions of their foreign-based handlers and planning to supply these weapons to foot soldiers of the Bambiha gang to execute sensational crimes in the state.

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify and dismantle the entire supply chain, he said.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police, AGTF, Promod Ban said that police teams had received specific inputs about the handlers of the Bambiha gang hatching conspiracy to commit sensational crimes in the state.

Acting swiftly, teams from AGTF Punjab successfully apprehended both the suspects from Barnala-Bathinda main road at village Dhaula, he said.

Police said both the arrested accused have a criminal history with a case pertaining to Arms Act registered against them.

Barnala Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said that in this regard, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Rureke Kalan police station in Barnala.

He also said more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days.

