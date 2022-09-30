Home / India News / Two encounters underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Baramulla districts

Two encounters underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Baramulla districts

Published on Sep 30, 2022 08:32 AM IST

Police said that a gunfight first started at Chitragam area of Shopian in South Kashmir and then a Yedipora Pattan of Barmulla in North Kashmir.

Security personnel patol at at Gundipora, in Pulwama. (File Image) (ANI)
Two separate encounters between security forces and militants are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Baramulla districts, police said.

The gunfights began early Friday.

Police said that a gunfight first started at Chitragam area of Shopian in South Kashmir and then a Yedipora Pattan of Barmulla in North Kashmir.

"Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited, he said.

(With inputs from bureau)

jammu and kashmir encounter
