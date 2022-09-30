Two encounters underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Baramulla districts
Published on Sep 30, 2022 08:32 AM IST
Police said that a gunfight first started at Chitragam area of Shopian in South Kashmir and then a Yedipora Pattan of Barmulla in North Kashmir.
Two separate encounters between security forces and militants are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Baramulla districts, police said.
The gunfights began early Friday.
Police said that a gunfight first started at Chitragam area of Shopian in South Kashmir and then a Yedipora Pattan of Barmulla in North Kashmir.
"Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Police said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited, he said.
(With inputs from bureau)
