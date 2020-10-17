e-paper
Home / India News / Two farmers found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, suicide suspected

Two farmers found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, suicide suspected

The farmers’ families said crop damage and the pressure of replaying debt pushed them to suicide.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:00 IST
Anupam Pateriya | Edited by Sameer Arshad Khatlani
Two farmers committed suicide in MP’s Sagar district
Two farmers allegedly died by suicide at separate places in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, the state police said. Their families said crop damage and pressure of replaying debt pushed them to suicide.

The body of one of the farmers, who was 35 years old, was found in a highly decomposed state hanging from a tree on Friday. He was reported missing on October 5.

A member of his family said the 35-year-old was overburdened with loans due to damage to his crops over the last two years. “He sowed soybean seeds this year in his two-acre farm and but this year, too, the crop was damaged and he got the farmland levelled. Since then he was upset. He has two daughters...”

Sub-divisional police officer Anurag Pandey said the farmer’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. “An investigation is going on.”

The son of the second farmer, who was 50-year-old, said his father’s body was also found hanging from a tree. “My father was shattered as there was no growth in the crop in our agricultural field. He had taken a loan from moneylenders for farming also that he was not able to repay it.”

Pooja Sharma, a local police officer, said the cause of death, in this case, can be ascertained only after the farmer’s post-mortem.

