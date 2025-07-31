Two German content creators detained in Bengaluru in a day. Here's what happened

Two popular German TikTokers had a brush with the law after their performance attracted a huge crowd on Bengaluru streets, leading to their detention. Popular content creator Noel Robinson and Younes Zarou were briefly detained by the Bengaluru Police on Wednesday.(Instagram)

Popular German TikToker Noel Robinson was detained by the Bengaluru police after a huge crowd emerged to see his performance.

The content creator, with over 11 million on Instagram, is famous on the internet for his impromptu dance videos where he surprises bystanders by revealing his hidden afro.

He shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday saying he was detained for 15 minutes in Bengaluru and was fined before being released.

Also Read: Influencer frenzy on Bengaluru's Church Street: Cops detain German creator Younes Zarou who has 20M Instagram followers

"This was my first time being taken to the Police Station!! I was scared they would send me to prison but luckily Everything was fine! I’m Safe and I love India!!" he captioned the video posted on Wednesday.

In the video, he explained that the Bengaluru Police detained him as he attracted “too many people” on the streets without valid permission. He also said he was left from the Police Station after a $2 dollar fine.

Robinson has been popular among the internet users for his street dance performance. A video of him dancing with a Mumbai cop earlier this year had went viral on social media.

German creator Younes Zarou detained

Another German influencer, Younes Zarou, too found himself in a brief run-in with Bengaluru police on Wednesday after a huge crowd turned up to meet the internet celebrity at the city's Church Street.

Also Read: Bengaluru auto rickshaw drivers oppose 20% fare hike, demand more: Report

Zarou had announced his plan to visit Church Street on Instagram, saying "Church Street, we are coming." The post had gone viral and a massive crowd of fans gathered at the popular hangout in anticipation of his arrival.

Younes Zarou, with over 20 million followers on Instagram, is famous for his eye-catching illusion videos and public stunts.

A video shared by the influencer showed a massive crowd gathered even as the police escorted him in their vehicle. The police from the Cubbon Park Police Station said that an event with such a huge footfall required a prior permission.

The incident comes months after British pop icon Ed Sheeran was stopped from performing during a surprise street gig at Church Street. Sheeran’s impromptu show was stopped mid-performance after police learned he had not secured permission for the public performance.