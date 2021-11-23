Two get double life-term in Marad riot case in Kerala

A special court in Kozhikode (north Kerala) on Tuesday awarded double life-term to two accused in the Marad riot case of 2003 in which eight persons were stabbed to death, officials said. After the riot, one of them fled to a middle-east country and the other jumped the bail and absconded during the trial.

Both, Koyamon alias Hyderkutty and M Nizamuddin, were found guilty by the special court judge KS Ambika on November 20 and the quantum of punishment was announced on Tuesday. The trial of these two was held separately as they were absconding and later arrested by police in 2011.

Koyamon was found guilty under the explosives act for manufacturing country-made bombs and Nizamuddin for murder, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2009, the special court sentenced 63 of the 139 accused who faced trial in the case. As many as 148 persons were named in the case including nine juveniles. In August 2012, the High Court awarded life-term to 24 more accused, setting aside their acquittal by the lower court.

The riot took place in May 2003 in a communally-sensitive beach village in Kozhikode called Marad in which eight persons were killed, many injured and some houses were damaged. A minor issue over water from the public tap led to a full-blown communal riot and people from a particular community were targeted. Some of the accused were caught red-handed after they took refuge in a religious place. The riot remained a blot on Kerala but people from both sides later came together to avoid another round of retaliation and bloodshed.