Two Goa Congress MLAs resign from party after meeting BJP chief Amit Shah, set to join BJP today

Two Goa Congress lawmakers resigned from party after a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, delivering a setback to the Congress that had been trying to embarrass the Manohar Parrikar-led coalition government.

The switch is a huge blow to the Congress’ pitch that it should be invited to form the government because it was, with 16 lawmakers, the single largest party in the 40-member assembly. Tuesday’s exit depletes its strength to 14 MLAs, on par with the BJP.

The lawmakers, Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar, reached Delhi past Monday midnight, and had an early morning meeting with BJP president Amit Shah. They faxed their resignation letters to the assembly soon after.

Sopte, who was once with the BJP, had joined the Congress ahead of last year’s general assembly election and defeated the then sitting chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

Shirodkar had defeated Mahadev Naik, a minister in the earlier Parsekar government, from Goa’s Shiroda seat in South Goa.

Their exit has stunned the Goa Congress, which accused the BJP of wielding “money and muscle bullying tactics”.

“Till yesterday they were with us. They attended the Congress legislature party meeting. But since last night we could not get through to them,” Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

The BJP led coalition has a clear majority in the assembly with support from its allies, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Forward Party which have three MLAs each, besides three independents.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, winning 17 seats. The BJP had only 13 seats but the nimble-footed party moved swiftly to pull together disparate alliance partners and stake claim to form the government.

Many of its allies had campaigned against the party but came around to support the BJP on the condition that Manohar Parrikar takes the lead role in the government

Tuesday’s exit of two legislators from the Congress brings down the assembly’s strength to 38, and the majority mark to 19.

Vijai Sardesai the leader of the Goa Forward Party denied that the BJP government was trying hard to reduce its dependence on allies like him.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 12:44 IST