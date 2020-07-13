e-paper
Two hardcore Maoists surrender before police in Odisha's Malkangiri district

Two hardcore Maoists surrender before police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Kanna Madhi, an area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), and Lake Punem, a woman cadre hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh D Khilari on Sunday saying they were disillusioned with extortion and exploitation of innocent people by the Naxals.

Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Malkangiri, Odisha
Both the surrendered ultras said they decided to give up the path of violence and return to the social mainstream as they realized that the Maoists were indulging in extortion and killing of innocent tribals instead of helping the poor.
Both the surrendered ultras said they decided to give up the path of violence and return to the social mainstream as they realized that the Maoists were indulging in extortion and killing of innocent tribals instead of helping the poor.
         

Two hardcore Maoists, including a woman cadre, carrying a combined cash reward of Rs six lakh on their heads and wanted in many crimes, have surrendered before the police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, a senior officer said.

Kanna Madhi, an area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), and Lake Punem, a woman cadre hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh D Khilari on Sunday saying they were disillusioned with extortion and exploitation of innocent people by the Naxals.

Madhi (24), who hailed from Kalimela area of Malkangiri district, was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head declared by the Odisha government, the SP said.

Madhi joined the banned organization in 2013 and was an area committee member in the ‘Andhra Odisha border military platoon’ of the CPI (Maoist) and operating in Malkangiri and Koraput region, the SP said.

Lake (22) hailed from Bhusan village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head announced by the Odisha government, he said.

While Madhi is suspected to be involved in around 10 cases relating to murder, IED blasts and exchange of fire with security forces, Lake was wanted in connection with several offences including a murder case and encounters with security personnel, police said.

Both the surrendered ultras said they decided to give up the path of violence and return to the social mainstream as they realized that the Maoists were indulging in extortion and killing of innocent tribals instead of helping the poor.

The two also alleged that they were being ill-treated by their seniors and said intensive operations by the security forces in the region had also put tremendous pressure on them.

Both will be provided with monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government and financial assistance for building of house, pursuing studies and training in a trade/vocational of their liking, the SP said.

