Two history-sheeters held with stolen e-rickshaws & firearm in Prayagraj

Updated on Jan 01, 2023 09:45 PM IST

The duo used to dismantle the battery rickshaw and sell their parts in a bid to avoid detection. Samrul has four cases registered against him while Rishabh has nine criminal cases lodged against him at Atarsuiya and Dhumanganj police station.

The duo is being questioned further to ascertain their involvement in other crimes. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ Two youths involved in loot and theft of battery rickshaw from different areas of the city were held on Sunday. Police also recovered three battery rickshaws along with a country made handgun from their possession. The duo is being questioned further to ascertain their involvement in other crimes, police said.

SHO Atarsuiya Yogesh Pratap Singh said acting on a tip-off, police team arrested Samrul (aka Bangru) of Jharkhand and Rishabh Kanaujiya (aka Saanda) of Dhumanganj. The duo was presently living in Wasiabad area of Kareli. During interrogation, it was revealed that they were involved in thefts of battery rickshaw from different areas of the city. They also looted some vehicles on gunpoint. An illegal country made handgun and .12 bore cartridge was also recovered from them. The accused claimed that they purchased the gun from a person in Jharkhand. The duo used to dismantle the battery rickshaw and sell their parts in a bid to avoid detection. Samrul has four cases registered against him while Rishabh has nine criminal cases lodged against him at Atarsuiya and Dhumanganj police station.

In another related development, Atarsuiya police team -- under SI SM Qasim -- arrested a history-sheeter Mithun Sonkar, who was found roaming with a loaded country-made pistol and was planning to commit some heinous crime. Mithun has eight criminal cases registered against him at Kydganj, Colonelganj and Atarsuiya police stations.

