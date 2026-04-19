Two Indian men shot dead outside Italy gurdwara, around 10 shots fired

Two Indian men were shot dead in northern Italy late Friday night, just minutes after they stepped out of a warehouse being used as a place of worship during a Vaisakhi gathering, according to local media reports. Two Indian shot dead in Italy's Bergamo province (Representative image/Pexel)

The incident took place in the town of Covo, in Bergamo province, shortly before midnight.

The victims had been attending a religious gathering at the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, located in an industrial area, when they were targeted in the square outside the premises, La Sicilia newspaper reported.

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The deceased have been identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, 48, who lived in nearby Agnadello. For Gurmit Singh, the loss is particularly devastating as he is survived by his wife and two children.

Assailant opened fire, fled the scene According to initial reports, the attacker approached the two men, opened fire, and then fled in a car.

The scale of the shooting pointed to its intensity, with investigators recovering around ten shell casings from the scene. According to La Sicilia, the firing was of exceptional intensity—far beyond what would have been “necessary” to hit the two victims.

Authorities are probing the case and are currently working on the hypothesis that the killings may have been a “coldly planned execution."

No evidence of sudden brawl Early findings suggest that the incident was not the result of a spontaneous altercation. Investigators have ruled out the possibility of a sudden brawl escalating into violence, indicating that the attack may have been premeditated.

A witness told the local newspaper that the shooter was “an Indian” who also frequented the gurdwara. The same witness added that a third person was grazed by the bullets during the firing.

The local Sikh community has been “integrated” and peaceful, noting that it has lived in the area for around fifteen years without any public order issues, La Sicilia quoted Covo mayor Andrea Cappelletti as saying.

The bodies have been sent to Pavia for post-mortem examinations as investigators continue to maintain strict confidentiality around the case, the report added. Probe continues as officials are reviewing surveillance footage, recording witness statements, and examining ballistic evidence as part of the ongoing probe.