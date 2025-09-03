Two Indian students returning from Ganesh Visarjan killed in car collision in UK

Two young Indian students, Chaitanya Tarre and Rishi Teja Rapolu, died in a car collision in the United Kingdom on Monday, while five others were injured in the accident. The Essex police said that the two arrested men were released on bail until November 20 and that further probe into the collision was underway. (AFP/Representative Image)

According to the Essex police, the accident took place on the A130 at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout shortly after 4:15 am (local time) when the students were reportedly returning from Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.

Tarre, 23, and Rapolu, 21, were from Hyderabad's Boduppal in Telangana. According to NDTV, Tarre had moved to London just eight months to pursue his Master's degree. Police said that Tarre died on the spot, while Rapolu died in the hospital during treatment.

The other five injured students have been identified as Sai Goutham Ravulla, Nuthan Thatikayala, Yuva Teja Reddy Gurram, Vamshi Golla and Venkata Sumanth Pentyala. While Goutham is on a ventilator, Nuthan has been partially paralysed, and the rest three are undergoing treatment, NDTV reported.

The Essex police also confirmed that they arrested the two drivers, aged 23 and 24, of the vehicles involved in the collision. The two have reportedly been identified as Gopichand Batamekala and Manohar Sabbani.

They were arrested on suspicion of causing deaths and serious injuries by dangerous driving.

Later, the police informed that the two have been released on bail until November 20, adding that further investigation into the collision is underway.

Meanwhile, the National Indian Students and Alumni (NISAU) UK issued a statement condoling Tarre and Rapolu's demise.

The statement, posted on NISAU's Instagram handle, said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Essex, UK, involving nine students from the Telugu community. The accident has claimed the precious lives of two young students, Chaitanya Tarre and Rishi Teja Rapolu."

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," it added.

The statement also said that the students undergoing treatment at the hospital and their families remain "in our thoughts and prayers, and we hope for their swift and full recovery".

"NISAU stands in solidarity with all the students and families affected by this tragedy. We are working closely with community members and relevant authorities to ensure the wellbeing of the students and to provide support wherever needed," the statement read.