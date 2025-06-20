Indian student Tanya Tyagi dies in Canada, cause of death unclear

An Indian student enrolled at the University of Calgary in Canada has died under unclear circumstances, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Thursday. Tanya Tyagi, Indian student in Canada's University of Calgary, dies suddenly.(X/@Ishutyagi91)

The student, identified as Tanya Tyagi, she had travelled to Canada for higher studies. The Consulate issued a statement expressing condolences and assured support to the family. “We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at University of Calgary,” the Consulate posted on X.

“The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences & prayers are with his family & friends of the deceased,” the post added.

As the Canadian authorities have not yet released an official statement, the exact cause of her death remains unknown.

Meanwhile, an unverified post circulating on X, tagged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of India and claimed that Tanya suffered a fatal heart attack.

“Appeal 4 help. Tanya Tyagi, a student from Northeast Delhi residing at 559/11D, Lane No 12, Vijay Park, had gone to Canada for studies. She died on June 17, 2025, due to a heart attack. The student's family has appealed to PM Modi for help in bringing her body back,” the post read.

Sudiksha Konkani case

Tanya Tyagi’s death is the latest in a string of distressing incidents involving Indian students abroad. Earlier this year, 20-year-old Indian student Sudiksha Konanki went missing while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

A permanent US resident and a student at the University of Pittsburgh, she was last seen on March 6 at a beach near the Riu Punta Cana Hotel in La Altagracia province.

According to Spanish media reports, she was wearing a brown two-piece bikini, large round earrings, a metal anklet, and multiple bracelets. Despite international attention, her whereabouts remain unknown.