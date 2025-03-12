Sudiksha Konanki missing in Dominican Republic: A timeline of her known hours

Indian student Sudiksha Konanki, who has gone missing from the Dominican Republic while on vacation with her friends, was last seen cuddling up to a man while walking with her other friends before she disappeared, shows surveillance footage accessed by local news outlet Noticias SIN. On early March 6, Konanki was seen drinking with five women and two men in surveillance footage. (TikTok/@avaaz_official)

In the footage, she is seen walking with five of her friends at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, reported New York Post. The man with whom Konanki is seen walking with her arms around is unknown. The footage emerged after it was announced that the FBI was joining the search operations for Konanki, a resident of the United States’ Virginia.

Here’s a timeline of last known hours Sudiksha Konanki

On March 3, Sudiksha arrived with five of her female friends, all students of University of Pittsburgh, to vacation in the Dominican Republic, said the sheriff's office in Loudoun County, Virginia, home to Konanki’s family.

On early March 6, Konanki was seen drinking with five women and two men in surveillance footage. She was seen at the lobby of Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana, a law enforcement source told CNN.

At 4.15 am on March 6, Konanki, along with seven other people, was seen entering the beach at the hotel through a security camera, said police.

A few minutes later, at around 4:55 am on March 6, the security footage shows that five women, not including Konanki, and a man left the beach, CNN said citing unknown sources. Konanki is believed to have stayed back with a man who the investigators believe was the last person to have seen her, said a source. The man has been identified as Joshua Stevem Ribe, according to local reports.

At around 8.55 am, surveillance footage shows Ribe leaving the beach area. While the CNN report doesn’t name Ribe, a report by Noticias SIN says that Ribe returned to the hotel shirtless and barefoot alone at 8.52 am.

In the evening on the same day, at around 4 pm, the five college students who arrived at the hotel with Konanki reported her missing, the hotel chain said.

A little later, at 5.43 pm, Konanki’s father also reported her missing at Loudoun County sheriff’s office. The office then sought help from the US State Department and federal law enforcement to reach out to the police in the Dominican Republic.

Four days later, on March 10, the Dominican Republic Police that they were re-interviewing people who were with Konanki on the day she was seen and also the hotel staff.

“It is reiterated that the investigation process establishes that the disappearance occurred after 04:15, in the early hours of 6/3/25, at which time the missing woman and the young foreigners who accompanied her were captured by video surveillance cameras a few meters from entering the beach area,” the police said in its statement.