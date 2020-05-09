e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive

Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive

Both the persons, who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, arrived in Kerala on Thursday by two Air India special flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, the CM said.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 20:19 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Indian ambassador Munu Mahawar interacting with Indians on first flight from Muscat to Kochi.
Indian ambassador Munu Mahawar interacting with Indians on first flight from Muscat to Kochi.(HT Photo/ MEA)
         

Two stranded persons, who were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday amid the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, tested positive on Saturday, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Both the persons, who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, arrived in Kerala on Thursday by two Air India special flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, the CM said.

Vijayan warned that the state has to maintain utmost vigil because of the influx of expatriates and all those who are stranded in other parts of the country because of lockdown restrictions.

Three flights from the Persian Gulf are expected to arrive in Kerala as part of the ‘Mission Vande Bharat’ -- the largest-ever evacuation since Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990 -- on Saturday evening.

Similarly, a naval ship, which is ferrying 650 stranded people from the Maldives, will reach Kochi port on Sunday.

The CM said that Kerala would observe a total shutdown on Sunday in a bid to step up its vigil and only essential services would be allowed to be delivered.

”If we lower our guard at this juncture, we’ll forgo our advantage. We’ll continue our strict surveillance. We can’t allow people to enter Kerala without valid passes. It’s mandatory for people coming from other states to carry passes from their place of origin to their chosen destination in a bid to contain the viral outbreak,” he added.

The CM also announced that the state government would arrange special trains from New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, etc; to bring back all those who are stranded.

“We’re in talks with the Union Ministry of Railways. Among the stranded, students, pregnant women, and senior citizens will get first priority to come back home,” he added.

tags
top news
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In