Two killed, five others injured in Jaipur building collapse

Jaipur: At least two people were killed and five others were injured on Saturday after a dilapidated residential building in Jaipur collapsed, police said. The five-storey building had 19 people when the accident took place. (PTI)

“The five-storey building had 19 people when the accident took place. A father and his daughter, who were sleeping on the third floor, were killed,” Subhash Chowk inspector Likhma Ram said.

“When the backside of the building started collapsing, 12 of the residents came out and fled. The entire building collapsed within a few seconds, and the remaining seven people got stuck under the debris,” Likhma Ram added.

Police said that residents continued living in the building, which was in a dilapidated state. “The Jaipur Municipal Corporation - Heritage (JMC-H) had issued two notices to the owner on August 13 and September 4 to vacate the building. But no action was taken, leading to the mishap,” JMC-H commissioner Nidhi Patel said.

Patel also said that there are around 126 buildings in similar condition under JMC-H’s jurisdiction. “Ten of them are located in Subhash Chowk, where the accident took place,” Patel added.

Locals called the police, who reached the spot with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team and the local civil defence team from the municipality. “After a two-hour-long effort, the SDRF team was able to recover two bodies and rescue five others at around 4 am. The injured were taken to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment,” inspector Likhma Ram said.

Police identified the deceased as Prabhat Kumar (33) and his daughter Peehu (6). “Prabhat’s wife Suneeta (25) was injured, along with four other residents — Vasudev (34), his wife Sukanya (23), and their two sons Sonu (4) and Rishi (6).”

Meanwhile, Prabhat’s family refused to accept the body until they received compensation. “We are speaking to them. The owner of the building, however, agreed to pay ₹6,00,000 as compensation. Further probe is underway,” inspector Likhma Ram said.

Police said that they will question the owners. However, no FIR has been lodged yet.