Two killed, two injured in Vikhroli landslide amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two people were killed and two others injured in a landslide that struck Parkside in Vikhroli, in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, amid incessant rainfall in Mumbai, police said. Four members of the Mishra family, residents of Jankalyan Society in Parksite, were taken to Rajawadi Hospital (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the orange alert to a red alert for Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday at 3.50 am on Saturday.

“Soil and stones slid from the hilly regions on the slopes of Parksite, a landslide-prone area, falling on one home around 2:30 am on Friday night,” an officer said.

Four members of the Mishra family, residents of Jankalyan Society in Parksite, were taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Shalu (19) and Suresh (50) were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Aarti (45) and Ruturaj (20) are receiving treatment.

Vikhroli was one of the areas that recorded the highest rainfall in the five hours between 11 pm on Friday and 5 am on Saturday — over 200 mm. Tagore Nagar recorded 213 mm of rain during this period, second only to Marol’s 216 mm. Over the 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Friday to Saturday, Vikhroli recorded the most rainfall at 257.5 mm.

Meanwhile, trains are running late and BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) buses have been diverted after the heavy downpour since last night.

According to Central Railways (CR) officials, local trains on Saturday morning are running late by almost 18 minutes because of incessant rains on the Main line (CSMT–Kalyan route). "Precautionary caution order has been imposed on up and down Harbour line between Tilaknagar and Kurla stations due to waterlogging," a CR official said.

On the Harbour line, Chembur and Chunabhatti also saw waterlogging on the tracks, leading to delays of 15–20 minutes.

BEST buses departing on 17 routes from depots including Wadala, Marol, Goregaon, Malad, and Prateeksha Nagar were impacted the most due to waterlogging in areas such as Aarey, Andheri, Matunga, Sion, Malad, and Wadala.