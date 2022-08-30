Home / India News / Kashmir: Two Lashkar-affiliated terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Kashmir: Two Lashkar-affiliated terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

india news
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Two terrorists, affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nagbal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter.(ANI file)
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter.(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Two terrorists, affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nagbal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, adding that a search was going on.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area following information about the presence of terrorists there. An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras have been gunned down, officials said without giving further details.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir lashkar-e-toiba
jammu and kashmir lashkar-e-toiba

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out