e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two Lashkar terrorists killed after a night long encounter in J-K

Two Lashkar terrorists killed after a night long encounter in J-K

One of the terrorists killed in the operation was a known motivator for terrorist organisations.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:55 IST
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Army jawans walk towards an encounter site.
Army jawans walk towards an encounter site. (ANI Photo)
         

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed after a night long encounter in Sirhama area in Bijbhera in Kashmir division of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

On Thursday evening, J&K police, army and the CRPF launched a joint operation in Sirhama village after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The operation continued throughout the night and in the morning two terrorists were killed. Police spokesman said the killed terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar. A search operation is still underway to find the remaining terrorists.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Irfan-ul-Haq Dar of village Gadikhal Charsoo, Awantipora.

As per the police records, Haq had a long history of criminal involvement. He was involved in a grenade lobbing incident on Awantipora police station in April 2019, for which, a case vide FIR No. 54/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered. He was arrested later and subsequently sent to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

Also Read: Kashmiri lawyer shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

Police spokesman said that after his release in April 2020, Irfan-ul-Haq was secretly involved in terror activities which included Al-Badr related recruitment in Awantipora and Tral areas. He was an important motivator and influenced young minds into joining terror ranks in Awantipora/Tral areas.

On Thursday, a local Albadr terrorist was killed in an encounter at Machama Tral.

tags
top news
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag district
Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office, to be questioned in drugs case
Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office, to be questioned in drugs case
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In