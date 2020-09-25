Two Lashkar terrorists killed after a night long encounter in J-K

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:55 IST

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed after a night long encounter in Sirhama area in Bijbhera in Kashmir division of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

On Thursday evening, J&K police, army and the CRPF launched a joint operation in Sirhama village after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The operation continued throughout the night and in the morning two terrorists were killed. Police spokesman said the killed terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar. A search operation is still underway to find the remaining terrorists.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Irfan-ul-Haq Dar of village Gadikhal Charsoo, Awantipora.

As per the police records, Haq had a long history of criminal involvement. He was involved in a grenade lobbing incident on Awantipora police station in April 2019, for which, a case vide FIR No. 54/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered. He was arrested later and subsequently sent to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

Also Read: Kashmiri lawyer shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

Police spokesman said that after his release in April 2020, Irfan-ul-Haq was secretly involved in terror activities which included Al-Badr related recruitment in Awantipora and Tral areas. He was an important motivator and influenced young minds into joining terror ranks in Awantipora/Tral areas.

On Thursday, a local Albadr terrorist was killed in an encounter at Machama Tral.