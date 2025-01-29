Two men, enraged over mother's affair, kill her lover, fling his intestines in air: Report

Two brothers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar allegedly killed a man by stabbing him to death, reportedly motivated by anger over his relationship with their mother, according to police. The accused attacked the victim with a rod and a knife. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The accused even flung the victim’s intestines as shocked onlookers watched, The Times of India reported.

According to the FIR filed by Ajay, the victim’s son, brothers Sanjay (27) and Jayesh Thakor (23), harboured ‘deep resentment’ towards Ratanji Thakor, a 45-year-old man who had been in a relationship with the duo’s mother, a widow, for more than 15 years.

The accused believed that the affair ‘dishonoured’ the memory of their late father and brought ‘shame’ to the family, the FIR stated.

As per the FIR, Sanjay and Jayesh Thakor had already been involved in a brawl with Ratanji Thakor.

“They repeatedly warned the man to stay away from their mother and even got community elders involved in the matter. However, the efforts to resolve the issue peacefully, failed,” investigating officer (IO) Unnati Patel told the website.

“On Sunday, Sanjay and Jayesh, armed with a knife and a rod, attacked Ratanji Thakor and his associate Jikuji Parmar, who were constructing a house in the village,” the IO further said.

The FIR also stated that the attackers brandished their blood-soaked weapons to keep away some labourers and Ratanji’s associate, who tried to intervene, and fled on their bike.

On how the brothers were caught, the IO said police used the duo’s mobile phone locations to track them down, and arrested them later in the day. They have been booked under charges of murder and abetment.