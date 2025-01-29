Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two men, enraged over mother's affair, kill her lover, fling his intestines in air: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 29, 2025 12:31 PM IST

According to the FIR, the accused harboured ‘deep resentment’ towards the man, who had been in an affair with their mother, a widow, for over 15 years.

Two brothers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar allegedly killed a man by stabbing him to death, reportedly motivated by anger over his relationship with their mother, according to police.

The accused attacked the victim with a rod and a knife. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
The accused attacked the victim with a rod and a knife. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The accused even flung the victim’s intestines as shocked onlookers watched, The Times of India reported.

According to the FIR filed by Ajay, the victim’s son, brothers Sanjay (27) and Jayesh Thakor (23), harboured ‘deep resentment’ towards Ratanji Thakor, a 45-year-old man who had been in a relationship with the duo’s mother, a widow, for more than 15 years.

The accused believed that the affair ‘dishonoured’ the memory of their late father and brought ‘shame’ to the family, the FIR stated.

As per the FIR, Sanjay and Jayesh Thakor had already been involved in a brawl with Ratanji Thakor.

“They repeatedly warned the man to stay away from their mother and even got community elders involved in the matter. However, the efforts to resolve the issue peacefully, failed,” investigating officer (IO) Unnati Patel told the website.

“On Sunday, Sanjay and Jayesh, armed with a knife and a rod, attacked Ratanji Thakor and his associate Jikuji Parmar, who were constructing a house in the village,” the IO further said.

The FIR also stated that the attackers brandished their blood-soaked weapons to keep away some labourers and Ratanji’s associate, who tried to intervene, and fled on their bike.

On how the brothers were caught, the IO said police used the duo’s mobile phone locations to track them down, and arrested them later in the day. They have been booked under charges of murder and abetment.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On