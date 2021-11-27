Home / India News / Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, no oil spill; Coast Guard on standby
The vessels -- MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace -- are likely to have collided due to a navigational error, an ICG official said.
The two merchant vessels collided on the night of November 26. (ANI)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Two merchant vessels collided in the Gulf of Kutch on the night of November 26. However, there was no report of any casualty or oil spill even as the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been kept on standby in the vicinity and officials are monitoring the situation.

The vessels -- MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace -- are likely to have collided due to a navigational error, an ICG official said. “The ICG is monitoring the situation to prevent any possible oil spill,” the official added.

"Collision betwn MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace in GoK on 26 November night. No casualties, oil slick reported. @IndianCoastGuard Ships in the area incl. Pollution Control stand-by in vicinity & monitoring the situation," a Gujarat defence public relations officer said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Story Saved
Saturday, November 27, 2021
