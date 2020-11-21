e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two militant associates arrested in Kashmir

Two militant associates arrested in Kashmir

Police suspect the men were providing logistic support, shelter besides transporting of arms/ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore and Tral areas.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:29 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Central Reserve Police Force  (CRPF) personnel stand guard at the Jammu & Kashmir National Highway after  an encounter at Ban toll plaza in Nagrota in Jammu district on November 20.
Central Reserve Police Force  (CRPF) personnel stand guard at the Jammu & Kashmir National Highway after  an encounter at Ban toll plaza in Nagrota in Jammu district on November 20.(PTI)
         

The Jammu & Kashmir police on Saturday said they have arrested two “militant associates” Bilal Ahmad Chopan and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh.

“As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support, shelter besides transporting of arms/ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore and Tral areas,” the police said in a statement. It added they were allegedly involved in passing sensitive information to militants. “Incriminating material has been recovered from their possession...”

tags
top news
India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
NCB conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
NCB conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In