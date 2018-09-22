Two minor girls allegedly raped within a week at posh Hyderabad school

The rape of two four-year-old girls within three days at a popular school this month has sent shockwaves through Hyderabad and triggered demands that the institution be shut down.

The Hyderabad police registered a case on Friday evening against an unknown person who allegedly raped a first standard student in the school in the old city on September 14, the police said.

The girl’s father, a software engineer, lodged a complaint with the Golconda police station on Friday that she was sexually abused in the school by a person whom she could not identify.

“We have registered the first information report and booked the cases under sections of rape and POCSO Act. The case is under investigation. The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination,” a police official at the Golconda police station, who refused to be named, told HT.

Andhra Pradesh child rights association president P Achyuta Rao demanded that the government withdraw the permission given to the international school and close it down as it failed to provide security to the girl students. The association was formed in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana education department could not be contacted for comment.

Earlier this month, the Golconda police registered a similar case of rape against a supervisor of the school, who allegedly raped a four-and-a-half-year-old kindergarten girl in the school. The accused apparently lured her by offering chocolates and took her to the wash room in the first floor of the school building, where he committed the offence.

The incident came to light only after the child returned home and complained of pain in the abdomen. When her mother noticed the bleeding, the parents approached the police, who arrested the accused on September 16 after making enquiries with the school management.

Doctors at the Niloufer children’s hospital confirmed sexual assault on the girl. She later underwent a surgery and is said to be recovering.

Subsequently, the school management owned up the responsibility for the incident and offered to pay Rs 5 lakh to the girl victim, besides bearing the entire expenditure of her hospitalization and her further studies till she completed the high school.

“We shall cooperate with the investigation officers and take measures to strengthen our security,” the school’s administrator told the media

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 14:52 IST