Two minors found strangled in garbage dump in UP village

Two minor children were found strangled in a garbage dump in Bahoranpur village in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Sachin, 7, and Amit, 8, were playing near their house on Sunday afternoon. They could not be found after they moved towards primary school in the village. Their family informed the police and a case was registered.

On Monday, their bodies were found in a garbage dump in the village. Their faces and bodies bore injuries.

DIG Piyush Srivastava reached the village and the body was sent for post mortem examination. The post mortem report revealed strangulation and the injuries as the cause of death.

Police said a case of murder, abduction and damaging evidence has been registered against unidentified perpetrators.

“Strangulation has been assigned as the cause of death of these children. The perpetrators are yet to be nabbed. The case registered for missing has been changed to that of murder, abduction and sections 201, 364 and 302 of Indian Penal Code has been imposed against unidentified accused,” said Pavitra Mohan Tripathi, ASP Kasganj.