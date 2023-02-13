Home / India News / Two new Supreme Court judges take oath, top court at full strength of 34

Two new Supreme Court judges take oath, top court at full strength of 34

india news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 11:22 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu has signed the warrants of appointment of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar to the Supreme Court.

The new judges were inducted after a swearing-in ceremony on Monday.(File)
The new judges were inducted after a swearing-in ceremony on Monday.(File)
ANI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to two new judges of the apex court of the country.

President Droupadi Murmu has signed the warrants of appointment of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar to the Supreme Court.

The new judges were inducted after a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, at 10.30 am, in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and announced fresh appointments to the top court.

Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and Justice Kumar severed as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court.

After the oath ceremony, the strength of the top court has achieved its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, after a gap of nine months.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their names to the Centre for elevation on January 31.

Justice Bindal, born on April 16, 1961, was to demit office in April this year on attaining the age of 62 years, however, because of his elevation to the Supreme Court, he now has three more years in service.

The retirement age for High court judges retire is 62 years while Supreme Court judges retire at 65.

Justice Kumar was born on July 14, 1962, and would turn 61 in July 2023.

Last week, five judges took oath as Supreme Court judges after their elevation.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court chief justice
supreme court chief justice
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out