Two Nizamuddin congregants succumb to Covid-19 in Delhi, all 2346 participants to be tested

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:13 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said two people who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz had died from coronavirus on Thursday and added that all the 2346 participants from Delhi were being tested for the deadly contagion. Kejriwal, however, added that there was no evidence of community transmissions in Delhi so far as per the available data which establishes travel and contact history for the existing cases.

“There are two questions that worry me more, is Corona spreading among the commoners in the community and secondly how many have died due to the virus,” he said.

He further analysed the figures to say that data suggested that the virus was not spreading among the commoners in the capital.

“As I have told you, 51 people brought coronavirus from abroad and infected their family members. They have infected 29 people so far but not everyone in their families is infected. This figure of 29 has remained static for some days now, this would mean coronavirus is not spreading in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

“There is a slight increase in the corona cases, there are 219 cases including 51 flyers, 108 from Markaz, 29 close relatives of foreign returned individuals and 4 people are unfortunately dead,” Delhi CM said.

He added that the some of the infected congregants from the Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat were appearing to be in a serious condition, adding that two of them had died on Thursday.

“Out of 2346 people brought out from Markaz in Nizamuddin, 1810 have been quarantined and 536 have been admitted to hospitals in the city,” he said.

He added that all 2346 attendees were being tested for coronavirus.

Delhi’s Health services department director general, Dr Nutan Mundeja, had said yesterday that the asymptomatic people will be tested for Covid-19 only if necessary.

“Due to this it is possible that the no. of Covid-19 cases in the city might rise in coming days,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a case against the Jamaat functionaries for flouting social distancing rules formulated to check the spread of the pandemic.