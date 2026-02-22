2 policemen shoot each other dead after heated argument at post near India-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Two personnel of the Punjab Police died after the two opened fire on each other following a heated argument while on duty at a border outpost in Gurdaspur district, police said. According to the preliminary information, the two personnel got into an argument, which escalated into a serious confrontation, leading to their firing. (ANI/Representational Image)

The incident took place in Adhian village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, almost 2 kilometres away from the India-Pakistan border, at an outpost which is maintained by the Punjab Police in close coordination with the Border Security Force that also acts as the second line of defence, PTI reported, quoting police officials.

The deceased personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar, who was a home guard.

Tension gripped the area following the shooting incident, and Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya reached the spot to assess the situation.

Heated argument ends in shooting According to the preliminary information, the two personnel got into an argument, which escalated into a serious confrontation, leading to the firing incident. However, police are still investigating the exact cause of death.

Police has cordoned off the area with technical and forensic teams present at the location. A thorough investigation is being conducted, and evidence is also being collected from the scene.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination, after which the precise cause of death will be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged both the state and central governments to investigate the incident.