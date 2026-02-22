F’bad: Woman shot dead by estranged husband in colony

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her estranged husband outside her residence in Faridabad’s Sunlight Colony late Friday evening, police said, adding that the woman had filed for divorce three years ago and lived separately. Police identified the victim as Sangeeta Devi. (HT)

Police identified the victim as Sangeeta Devi, who lived in a rented accommodation in the colony with her two daughters, both under the age of 10. The husband was identified as Dilip Kumar, 36, who lived in Faridabad’s Shiv Enclave.

Police said Devi had filed for divorce in Delhi’s Saket court three years ago and was seeking maintenance and alimony. The case had been under litigation since then. Investigators suspect that legal and matrimonial disputes between the two may have led to the murder.

A police officer said Kumar went to Devi’s residence along with a few family members late Friday evening. “Devi was not home at the time. She returned some time later and the two met. Their conversation soon resulted in an altercation,” the officer said.

Investigators said Dilip suddenly pulled out a pistol, which scared Devi. She tried to distance herself but Kumar fired three rounds, two of which hit Devi. Kumar fled the spot with his family members.

“Locals raised an alarm and alerted the police control room after hearing the gunshots. They rushed Devi to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her dead,” Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said.

He added that investigators recovered three empty cartridges from the spot, and raids are underway to arrest Kumar and his family members.

Yadav said initial inquiry suggests the murder was pre-planned as Kumar had come with a pistol.

“The couple had got married 12 years back, but had been living separately for the past several years due matrimonial disputes. The couple’s two minor daughters had been living with Devi,” Yadav said.

On complaint of the deceased woman’s father, Vikram, an FIR was filed against the husband and other his relatives under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Palla police station on Friday night. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Saturday.