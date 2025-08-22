Two RJD MLAs spotted at PM Modi’s Gaya rally, BJP responds to crossover buzz

Two Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators were seen sharing stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bihar, on Friday, fueling speculation of a possible shift ahead of the state assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Gaya on Friday.(ANI)

Nawada MLA Vibha Devi and Rajauli MLA Prakash Veer were seen seated in the back row on the dais at Magadh University, according to PTI.

Their presence at the event, where the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth nearly ₹13,000 crore, drew attention within political circles.

MLA's ‘upset’ with RJD

Vibha Devi’s husband, former MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, was recently acquitted by the Patna High Court in a POCSO case after several years in jail. He is a strong political figure in Nawada and has reportedly been upset with the RJD since the party denied his family a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

His brother, Binod Yadav, contested the Nawada seat as an Independent after quitting the RJD.

Meanwhile, Prakash Veer, serving his second term from a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency, is also said to have had strained ties with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, reported PTI.

BJP downplays speculation

Reacting to the buzz, BJP MP Vivek Thakur clarified that all elected representatives were invited to the function.

“The fact of the matter is that various departments were involved. There were a lot of projects that were inaugurated. So in that, all MLAs, MLCs, MPs – irrespective of their party affiliations – were invited,” NDTV quoted Thakur as saying.

Vivek Thakur told the news channel, “Those who didn't turn up were largely from the Opposition alliance, and those who did turn up also had associations. So people are raising this whole issue”

“The governor was there, even the local MP of Jehanabad – an RJD member – was present, even CPM members were invited. It's only a question of who turned up and who didn't,” he said.

He added that some leaders had stayed away as they opposed the Prime Minister’s presence, which he described as unfortunate.