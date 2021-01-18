IND USA
In the earlier detention on January 11, a police team in east Delhi detained six Rohingyas — two boys aged 10 and 14, a 15-year-old girl, a 60-year-old man, a woman, 50 and a 31-year-old man.(File Photo. Representative image)
Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena, on Friday, said that based on local information, two men, Hamid Hussain (23) and Nabi Hussain (22), were arrested from Hastsal village in Uttam Nagar. A case was registered against them under the Foreigners Act.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:23 AM IST

Spokespersons of the Delhi Police said they have arrested two Rohingya men who had allegedly been living illegally in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar for over two months.

Senior officers said the two allegedly entered India from Myanmar without any legal permits or documentation in November last year.

In a similar action last week, on January 11, six persons, also suspected to be Rohingyas, were detained outside Anand Vihar railway station in east Delhi. The six, who included three children, were handed over to the immigration bureau and sent to a detention centre in Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena, on Friday, said that based on local information, two men, Hamid Hussain (23) and Nabi Hussain (22), were arrested from Hastsal village in Uttam Nagar. A case was registered against them under the Foreigners Act, Meena said.

Nabi and Hamid allegedly told the police that both of them are permanent residents of Myanmar and they had entered India illegally on November 1 last year, through the Bangladesh border. “Both of them belong to the Myanmar’s Buthidaung region. They were both found living in Delhi without any legal passport or visa and were therefore arrested,” Meena said.

In the earlier detention on January 11, a police team in east Delhi detained six Rohingyas — two boys aged 10 and 14, a 15-year-old girl, a 60-year-old man, a woman, 50 and a 31-year-old man.

An investigation revealed that they had arrived in Delhi by train from Tripura. They allegedly told the police during questioning that they had crossed into India illegally, with the help of some of their contacts at the border.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav said all six were detained and handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer. “They were sent to a detention centre in Lampur, Delhi as the matter is under investigation,” Yadav said.

Close
