Two Sabarimala pilgrims killed as car collides with bus in Kerala's Kollam

At least two people died and three others were critically injured after their car collided with a tourist bus in Kollam's Chadayamangalam in Kerala. All the occupants of the car, including the two deceased, hailed from Tamil Nadu.(HT File Photo)

The car, which was carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, was registered in Maharashtra.

The accident took place near Nettathara on MC Road around 11:30 pm on Saturday when the deceased were returning from the pilgrimage site, news agency ANI reported. Locals had rushed to rescue the pilgrims from the car, following which the injured persons were taken to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Saravanan, a native of Radhapuram in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli and 70-year-old Shanmukhan Achari, a native of Marthandam.

One of the deceased's corpse has been kept at Kadakkal Taluk Hospital morgue, while the other has been kept at a private Medical College hospital's morgue in Venjaramoot.

The accident left the car in a completely destroyed state, Asianet News reported. One person had died on the spot, while another died on Sunday morning.

The three remaining persons undergoing treatment include the driver of the car, Swaminathan, also hailing from Radhapuram, and two children, Vedeshwar and Kanishwar, both natives of Marthandam aged 14 and 10 respectively.

Swaminathan and Vedeshwar are reportedly receiving treatment at the Medical College, while the youngest victim Kanishwar is being attended to at the SAT.

The bus driver, as per Mathrubhumi, said that the car coming from the wrong direction was hitting it. However, eyewitnesses said that the tourist bus was in a takeover competition with another vehicle when it hit the pilgrims' car.

Notably, police are also probing the possibility of whether the driver fell asleep at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, preparations for this year's 'makaravilakku' festival at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, which is set to take place on January 15, are taking place in full swing as they reach their final stages.

Arun S Nair, Sabarimala Administrative District Magistrate, said in a statement on Friday, "The focus is on ensuring that every devotee who visits Sabarimala for the ‘makaravilakku’ (sacred light) festival can have darshan and return safely."

He added that the iconic temple is witnessing heavy rush as more than 90,000 devotees are arriving in the pilgrimage town every day.

The 'thiruvabharanam' procession, also a part of the festival, will begin from the Pandalam on January 12. Additionally, all Kerala government departments have also stepped up their efforts to ensure that the festival is conducted smoothly.

The release from the ADM's office noted that an inspection led by the Pathanamthitta District Collector will also be conducted in coordination with the police, forest, and health departments at key locations where devotees gather to witness the 'makaravilakku'.

The Sabarimala temple reopened on December 30, 2024, after it was closed following the 'mandala puja' on December 26, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

(with ANI inputs)